It’s already been nearly a week since the Boston Bruins last played, and the B’s still have a little less than a week before they return to the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

But the Black and Gold will get the competitive juices flowing again Thursday night when they have an intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden. The scrimmage, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, will be open to the public. Tickets, which can be purchased for $20, go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, and net proceeds from the event benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.

As far as the format of the scrimmage, the Bruins will be split into two teams and will play two 25-minute periods with referees on ice to officiate.

Thursday night will mark one week since the Bruins last played a competitive game. Boston closed out the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 16, and Boston has to wait until Monday night before it plays Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Garden. Boston will play either the St. Louis Blues or San Jose Sharks in its third Cup Final appearance since 2011. The Blues-Sharks series could end as early as Tuesday night with the Blues owning a 3-2 series lead ahead of Game 6 in St. Louis.

“We’ve been pedal to the metal here mentally and physically for a while,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said over the weekend. “I do believe in the short term it will help us a lot. Then it’s incumbent upon us to simulate the best we can with what’s going to be required going forward. We’re gonna tap into some outside resources that have gone through some layoffs and some situations, just try to do the best we can to simulate.”

