Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins lost a heartbreaker at home in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, but there is still plenty of hockey left to be played in the best-of-seven series.

Forward Charlie Coyle said the second game of the series was much more difficult than the first, but seems confident the Bruins can win out.

“We’ve just got to reset,” he said. “It’s a tie ballgame right now. No team’s ahead, no team’s behind. It’s tied 1-1, and we’ll get another chance next game, and its time to prepare now.”

To hear more of Coyle’s postgame comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.