The Boston Bruins are in their first Eastern Conference Final since 2013, and they wouldn’t be there without a hard-fought series win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Monday marked the end of the best-of-seven series, with the B’s knocking off the Blue Jackets in Game 6. What ensued, understandably, was a pretty jovial celebration in the dressing room.

The Bruins had cameras rolling right after the win, and it caught part of the postgame reaction, including head coach Bruce Cassidy’s speech to the team.

Check it out:

Go inside the Bruins locker room after their series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets on a new episode of #BehindtheB presented by @Ticketmaster today at 5:30PM on @NESN. pic.twitter.com/Wh5eYXAr9i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 11, 2019

The Bruins since have beaten in the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the conference final, with Game 2 set to take place Sunday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images