Baseball can get pretty slow. You know it, we know it, everybody knows it.
Nothing, however, can prepare you for the monstrosity you’re about to see.
What would you do if we told you that it’s possible to run the entire Kentucky Derby in the time it takes Zack Greinke to throw a 3-2 pitch to Ozzie Albies. You’d say no way, NESN.com, right?
Way! Total way!
Check out this video:
That’s right: You can run the entire Kentucky Derby in the time it takes Zack Greinke to throw a 3-2 pitch to Ozzie Albies. Hell, you probably could read this story 10 times in the amount of time it takes Zack Greinke to throw a 3-2 pitch to Ozzie Albies.
Reminder: The Major League Baseball Players Association doesn’t believe the game has a pace-of-play issue.
