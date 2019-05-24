Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What happens on the track, stays on the track as far as Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer are concerned.

Things had the potential to get awkward Thursday when the two NASCAR drivers were scheduled to sign autographs together at Bass Pro Shops in Concord, N.C. Just four days prior, a still helmet-clad Bowyer had delivered a flurry of punches through Newman’s window after a on-track disagreement during the All-Star Race.

Smartly, the folks at Bass Pro Shops had two separate tables set up in case the drivers didn’t want to sit next to each other. But that turned out to not be necessary, as Bowyer walked right over to sit next to Newman, who pulled up a chair for his competitor.

They had two tables here at Bass Pro Shops and Clint Bowyer brought his hero cars over and sat down right next to Newman. #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/brzDDES348 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 23, 2019

Later that day, back at the track, they addressed their apparent reconciliation.

“We’re as good as two drivers are after a situation like that,” Newman told reporters, as seen in a video by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “I don’t know that you’d say that’s ‘good,’ but it was good that we got a chance to talk.”

Based on the fan turnout for the autograph session, both drivers might have a rare case of writer’s cramp.

“There’s one thing I can always promise you about something like that, and it is unfortunate because you hate having things like that happen, but — attendance!” Bowyer told reporters. “That’s probably the best-attended autograph session at Bass Pro Shops that I’ve had in a long, long time.

Love is real.

