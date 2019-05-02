Corey Kluber Sustains Fractured Arm After Absorbing 102 MPH Comebacker

Wednesday night did not go well for Corey Kluber.

The Cleveland Indians ace’s seventh start of the season was cut short after a line drive hit by Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson ricocheted off his right arm. He was pulled from the game in the fifth inning with an apparent arm injury, which the team officially described as a non-displaced fracture of the right ulna.

Kluber, who took the loss Wednesday, will seek further evaluation on Thursday, according to the Indians.

