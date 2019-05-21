Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It goes without saying that any kind of injury to a pitcher’s throwing arm is cause for at least moderate concern.

But after a short bout with tendinitis, it appears David Price is doing well. The Boston Red Sox lefty returned from the 10-day injured list without needing a rehab start in the minors and was able to grab the win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Price went five innings, allowing only a two-run home run (both runs were unearned due to an error in the inning) as the Sox went on to win 12-2.

To hear from Price, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.