It goes without saying that any kind of injury to a pitcher’s throwing arm is cause for at least moderate concern.
But after a short bout with tendinitis, it appears David Price is doing well. The Boston Red Sox lefty returned from the 10-day injured list without needing a rehab start in the minors and was able to grab the win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
Price went five innings, allowing only a two-run home run (both runs were unearned due to an error in the inning) as the Sox went on to win 12-2.
