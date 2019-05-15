Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will be getting back some reinforcement on the mound very, very soon.

David Price, who’s been on the injured list since May 3 with elbow tendinitis, has been making positive progress since the diagnosis. He didn’t need a rehab stint following the injury, and manager Alex Cora noted this weekend’s series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park may be a possibility for his return.

But ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, Cora laid out his plan for the lefty, which gives him a little more time to recover.

Plan is for David Price to come off the IL and face the Jays next week in Toronto. Controlled environment, as Cora said. Plus Price has pitched well there. Velazquez likely to stay in rotation and face the Astros over the weekend. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 15, 2019

Price had been dealing for the Red Sox before he went on the IL, with a 2.63 ERA over his last four starts. Getting him back certainly will add a boost to the already-strong starting rotation. And if he picks up where he left off, that will spell bad news for batters.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images