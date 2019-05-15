The Boston Red Sox will be getting back some reinforcement on the mound very, very soon.
David Price, who’s been on the injured list since May 3 with elbow tendinitis, has been making positive progress since the diagnosis. He didn’t need a rehab stint following the injury, and manager Alex Cora noted this weekend’s series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park may be a possibility for his return.
But ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, Cora laid out his plan for the lefty, which gives him a little more time to recover.
Price had been dealing for the Red Sox before he went on the IL, with a 2.63 ERA over his last four starts. Getting him back certainly will add a boost to the already-strong starting rotation. And if he picks up where he left off, that will spell bad news for batters.
