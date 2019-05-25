Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (8 p.m. ET): David Price left his start due to flu-like symptoms.

Flu-like symptoms for Price, which necessitated his exit from the game. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 25, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: David Price was making his second start since returning from the injured list on Saturday, but it didn’t last long.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander seemed to be in a bit of discomfort during his outing against the Houston Astros, ultimately lasting just three batters before getting pulled. After throwing a pitch at one point, Price appeared to wince, which prompted manager Alex Cora to get Colten Brewer going in the bullpen.

Price’s fastball was topping out at 90 mph, and he managed to just throw 15 pitches. He got Aledmys Diaz to fly out and Alex Bregman to strike out before giving up a single to Michael Brantley, ending his night.

Earlier this month, Price missed 18 days with tendinitis in his pitching elbow, so it’s no shock the Red Sox weren’t willing to take any chances with his health.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images