Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some Patriots porn?

Of course you are.

On Monday, Twitter user “ftbeard_17” shared a vintage video of Bill Belichick working out former New England Patriots cornerbacks Ty Law and Ricky Reynolds in 1996. Of course, Belichick served as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach under Bill Parcells that season before both bolted for the New York Jets the following year.

Anyway, the video is a treat, if for no other reason than the lettuce on Belichick’s head.

(You can click here to view the video.)

The 1996 campaign was Reynolds’ last in the NFL. As for Belichick and Law, they went on to have marginally impressive NFL careers.

Law will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, about the time Belichick and the Patriots will be gearing up for a run at a seventh Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images