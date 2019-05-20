Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From rookies to seasoned veterans, there should be no shortage of exciting quarterback play in the 2019 NFL season.

Given the high end of QB talent currently spread around the league, ranking the top five at the position ahead of the new campaign is an awfully difficult task. Has Patrick Mahomes already separated himself as the clear-cut leader of the pack? Is Drew Brees not receiving the recognition he deserves? What about Aaron Rodgers?

A power ranking of 2019 starting signal-callers truly can go in countless different directions, but if you ask Kurt Warner, the top spot goes to the man who has owned or been around it for nearly two decades. We’re talking, of course, about Tom Brady.

“I mean, there’s only one place to go and I know at some point in time he’s not gonna be the best player in the league,” Warner recently said on NFL Network. “But as of right now — I mean, he just won another championship, so I don’t see him slowing down. This is probably as much on merit and what he continues to do year in and year out that I believe New England’s gonna be vying for another championship. So Tom Brady gets my No. 1 spot.”

Brees came in at No. 2 on Warner’s list, followed by Mahomes, Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, respectively.

Brady’s skill level has been debated ad nauseam in recent years, as some believe the 41-year-old is on the decline. But Brady keeps finding ways to lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl, which makes it pretty tough to argue with Warner’s billing.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images