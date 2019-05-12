Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A former New England Patriots draft pick is in some hot water in the Granite State.

Greg Spires was arrested Friday in Concord, N.H., and charged with stalking and violating a protective order, according to The Concord Monitor. The paper is reporting that the 44-year-old is being held without bail.

Authorities told the Concord Monitor that Spires’s ex-wife took out a protective order against him Thursday after Spires appeared at sporting events that their daughter was participating in. Spires is accused of violating the order Friday.

In 2016, The Boston Globe reported that Spires was ordered to stay away from his ex-wife.

Spires was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. The defensive end played 42 games for New England during his three seasons in Foxboro. He went on to play for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he ultimately won a Super Bowl in 2002.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images