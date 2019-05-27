The baseball world lost a great one Monday morning.
Twenty-two year Major League Baseball veteran Bill Buckner died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 69 years old.
Buckner broke into the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers before spending time with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels and Kansas City Royals. The former first baseman, who won the National League batting title in 1980, owns 2,715 career hits and a .289 lifetime batting average.
The Vallejo, Calif., native lives in baseball infamy for his rare fielding miscue in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series between the Red Sox and New York Mets. Buckner eventually returned to Fenway Park on Opening Day 2008 when he threw out the first pitch before a raucous standing ovation from Boston fans.
Countless members of the sports world mourned the loss of Buckner upon hearing the news.
