Seems like everyone in New England is getting riled up for the Stanley Cup.

We’ve already seen Patriots players like Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower and David Andrews show their support for their brothers in Blake and Gold ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues on Monday. Now, it’s Julian Edelman’s turn to get in on the fun.

Edelman posted his own hype video to social media as fans gear up for the best-of-seven series. But while his tribute to the B’s has a bit of a softer tone than other hype videos, it still packs quite the punch.

His message? Don’t bet against the Bruins.

You can check out the video here.

Puck-drop for Game 1 from TD Garden is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images