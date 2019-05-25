Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 1983, there’s a Yastrzemski in Major League Baseball.

The San Francisco Giants on Saturday called up outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Yastrzemski, of course, is the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

Sources: #SFGiants are calling up Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 25, 2019

Mike, a 28-year-old Vanderbilt product, has had a long path to the majors.

Drafted in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Yastrzemski has appeared in 703 minor league games, hitting .263 with 73 homers and 363 RBIs. The Orioles traded him to the Giants prior to the start of the 2019 season, and he went on to hit .316 in 40 games for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats before his promotion.

Whether Yastrzemski sticks around remains to be seen. But for however long he stays in the majors, baseball journalists — who’ve had it easy since Carl’s retirement in 1983 — will struggle like hell to spell his name correctly.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images