It’s Been A While Since Bruins, Celtics Lost Playoff Games On Same Day

Being a Boston sports fan is pretty great.

Boston teams have won 12 championships since the turn of the century and between the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots, there seemingly always is a team contending for another title.

Of course, Boston has a shot to win all four major American sports championships in a calendar year with the Pats and Sox already raising banners and the B’s and Celtics in the middle of playoff runs. But Tuesday was a rough night for Boston playoff teams.

The Bruins dropped Game 3 of their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Celtics got shellacked by the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The double loss is something that hasn’t happened to the C’s and B’s in a long, long time.

Today is the first day since May 7, 2010 that the Bruins and Celtics have lost a postseason game on the same day; it had been 3280 days since the city of Boston experienced two playoff losses on the same day. Hang in there, Boston. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 1, 2019

We’re not complaining (actually we are, because losing sucks and it was a stressful night). Please keep Boston in your thoughts in this troubling time.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images