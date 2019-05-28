Brace yourselves, New England Patriots fans: The “Old Town Road” hysteria might take over Foxboro in a few months.
Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind the preposterously popular country-rap Frankenstein, performed his smash hit Monday night at Boston City Hall Plaza. Hours later, the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Connection? Duh.
Tom Brady, the mildly successful quarterback of the Patriots, apparently wants to utilize some of Nas X’s obvious magic. In a tweet Tuesday, the 41-year-old officially invited the 20-year-old rapper to the Patriots’ season opener.
Take a look:
Yeah … save that crap Country Fest.
