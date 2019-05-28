Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 Stanley Cup Final lead Monday with a 4-2 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues, but one play stood out from the rest.

Torey Krug’s helmet-less hit on St Louis’ Rob Thomas understandably was the highlight of Game 1, and it seems his teammates are well aware of that. Brad Marchand went as far to say that it has the looks of a play that people will “talk about for a long time.”

“There’s a lot of plays that people look back on in playoffs and talk about for a long time,” Marchand said. “That will be one of them. It’s not often you see a guy throw a hit like that without a helmet on. Especially a small person like that, so it’s fun to see.”

Check out Marchand’s complete thoughts below:

.@Bmarch63 on Torey Krug's hit in Game 1: "There's a lot of plays that people look back on in playoffs and talk about for a long time. That will be one of them." pic.twitter.com/ybYkJGFQCI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 28, 2019

Marchand makes a good point. The entire sequence was pretty remarkable.

Krug wrestling away from David Perron and flying up the ice without his bucket to make a massive hit like that is something fans always will remember from this postseason run, especially if it ends with a Stanley Cup title.

The Bruins take on the Blues in Game 2 at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images