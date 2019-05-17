Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The classiness of the handshake line is discussed ad nauseam, but it is for good reason.

Case in point, Zdeno Chara and Rod Brind’Amour.

The Boston Bruins on Thursday completed their sweep of the Eastern Conference Final with their 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4.

Although Zdeno Chara did not play in the game, that didn’t stop him from joining in on the celebration and giving teammates big hugs. He also was mic’d up for the handshake line, and that showed a nice exchange between him and Brind’Amour, who is the head coach of the Hurricanes.

It's all about respect. Sound on for this remarkable moment in the handshake line between Zdeno Chara and Rod Brind'Amour. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qWP6ABk9sJ — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2019

Classy.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images