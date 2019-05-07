Marcus Morris Has Blunt Assessment Of Celtics’ Defense Against Bucks

The Boston Celtics’ defense has certainly struggled against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston’s defense surrendered only 90 points to the Bucks in their Game 1 victory, but has been struck for an average of 119.7 points per game in their three-straight losses since then. 2019 NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the biggest thorn in Boston’s side over the last three games after scoring only 22 points Game 1, averaging 33.3 points per game, including a monster 39 point outburst in Game 4.

After the Celtics’ 113-101 defeat Monday night, Boston forward Marcus Morris gave a pretty blunt assessment of how his team has defended of late.

“The offense is dictating our defense,” Morris, who earned himself had a double-double Monday evening, said after the game. “We’re not making shots, we’re not getting back. I feel like we’ve been pretty soft.”

Boston will have its opportunity to rebound and extend its second-round series against the Bucks on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET.

