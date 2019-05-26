Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has ripped around the high-speed corners of Indianapolis Motor Speedway plenty during his days as the most famous NASCAR driver of his generation.

But even Junior hasn’t seen Indy quite like this.

Earnhardt Jr. got a spin around the revered 2.5-mile circuit from racing legend Mario Andretti in the meeting of two of racing’s most recognizable names. The 1969 Indy 500 champ gave Earnhardt a ride to remember and some good advice when it comes to IndyCar.

“Just stand on it, that’s all,” Andretti said, referring to the gas pedal. “Stand on it and steer.”

.@DaleJr and @MarioAndretti's names are synonymous with auto racing, and now they're in the same car. See the full ride-along at @IMS in Sunday's coverage of the #Indy500 at 11AM ET on @NBC. #MustBeMay pic.twitter.com/gKWt8dPxsT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 26, 2019

While the Monster Energy Cup Series also flies around Indianapolis, it doesn’t quite compare to the speeds of IndyCar. And you can tell that Earnhardt had his socks blown off by that spin around the circuit.

And after the nail-biting finish in this year’s race, it’s no surprise to see that Junior is on board the IndyCar bandwagon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images