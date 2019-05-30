Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like Drake’s sideline antics are starting to catch up with him.

A league spokesperson says the NBA spoke to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference Finals about the rapper’s presence on the sideline, according to ESPN’s Michele Steele.

Drake drew plenty of attention to himself during the Raptors’ Eastern Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks, including his numerous interactions with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is “no place for fans, or whatever Drake is for the Raptors, on the court.”

This isn’t the first time the NBA has had to address Drake’s sideline antics, either. Last season, the rapper received a warning from the league after a confrontation with former Cleveland Cavalier Kendrick Perkins during the playoffs.

Whether or not he’ll be back on the Raptors’ sideline, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images