As each day passes by, those within the basketball world seemingly become more convinced that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will join forces in New York.

Both superstars very well could be looking for fresh starts this offseason, and given their well-documented friendship, it certainly wouldn’t come as a shock if they elect to team up. While the Big Apple might be the most likely landing spot for Durant and Irving, there’s no guarantee they’ll be taking their talents to Madison Square Garden.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the New York Times’ Marc Stein reported the Knicks’ interstate rival will be a serious player in the Durant-Irving sweepstakes.

“Right before the playoffs started, someone I trust very much told me, ‘You know, they might be a package deal but they’re gonna look at the Nets just as hard as the Knicks,” Stein said.

The Nets exceeded expectations this season by securing the sixth seed in the East and seem to be a legitimate star away from contending in the conference. And despite the lore of the Knicks’ franchise, Brooklyn might actually present a more appealing opportunity, especially in wake of New York not winning the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

All things considered, it’s shaping up to be a wild summer in NYC.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images