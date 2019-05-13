Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens didn’t meet what was perhaps his biggest challenge of 2018-19.

The Boston Celtics head coach and his staff couldn’t smooth the noticeable friction among the team’s players because they didn’t know how to, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Sunday, citing Celtics sources.

Stevens has employed a hands-off coaching style for much of his Celtics tenure, allowing the players to “police themselves,” according to Washburn. But that strategy backfired this season, as players struggle to accept lesser roles, and the coaching staff reportedly lacked someone experienced or savvy enough to bridge divides between NBA players.

“It wasn’t that the coaching staff was unaware of these issues, according to team sources; it was that they really didn’t know what to do about it,” Washburn wrote in his “Sunday Basketball Notes” column. “Without a coach with any real influence on players such as Irving, or who commanded the reverence of younger players, the staff was essentially left helpless to cure the problems.”

The Celtics entered the season expecting to reach the NBA Finals and compete for a championship but they underachieved during the regular season and ultimately exited the NBA playoffs in the second round. Observers cited chemistry as a principle reason the Celtics failed to fulfill expectations over the course of the season, with many blaming Irving for the team’s woes.

Stevens accepted full responsibility for the Celtics’ disappointing season last Wednesday, following the Celtics’ season-ending loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5. He stressed one essential truth of management in basketball and beyond.

“… if your team doesn’t find it’s best fit together, that’s on you,” Stevens told reporters.

Whatever tests a season poses a team, responsibility for passing them starts atop the organization and flows downward.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images