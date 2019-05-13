Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Knicks apparently have the hots for the Boston Celtics.

It’s no secret that the Knicks covet Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, both of whom can become unrestricted free agents in July. But, according to NBC Sports Boston’s A Sherrod Blakely, New York has its eyes on at least two other Celtics, as well.

Check out this report:

“Multiple league sources tell NBC Sports Boston that the Knicks, a team with plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, have interest in at least two other Celtics players besides Irving — Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier — who like Irving, will be free agents this summer.

“New York’s interest in Rozier has been steady, only to have picked up during Rozier’s strong showing in the playoffs last year and continued through the February trade deadline, which is when Boston made the decision to keep Rozier and the rest of the team intact.”

Blakely went on to clarify that the Knicks are not interested in pairing Rozier with Irving. Instead, should New York land the No. 1 Overall pick, package it in a trade for Anthony Davis and sign Kevin Durant, it would explore signing a guard like Rozier, as Irving likely would no longer be an option.

As for Morris, the Knicks’ reported interest in the 29-year-old forward makes sense. Morris is the kind of dependable, productive and hard-nosed veteran that any team would be lucky to have.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent this summer, while Morris will be unrestricted.

Ready or not, a potentially outrageous NBA offseason nearly is upon us.

