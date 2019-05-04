Nuggets Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday.

The Trail Blazers and Nuggets are tied 1-1 in the series, and Portland is looking to take the lead at home. CJ McCollum has been Portland’s best player, averaging 22.6 points per game this postseason. On the other side, Nikola Jokic has been the Nuggets’ best player, averaging 23.9 points per game.

The Nuggets will have their hands full with a Trail Blazer squad that wants to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-00 season. Likewise, the Nuggets haven’t made it to the Conference Final since the 2008-09 season.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game 3:

Start Time: Friday, May 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images