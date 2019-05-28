Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was working up a sweat on the beach Tuesday afternoon.

The New England Patriots quarterback is gearing up for yet another season, and though he’s currently on vacation, that didn’t stop him from bringing his helmet, pads and … his personal trainer Alex Guerrero.

Brady shared a few photos from the workout on Twitter, and he accompanied the pictures with a simple message.

Form good habits, and repeat everyday. pic.twitter.com/KzQCtBrbVg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 28, 2019

The signal-caller will be 42-years-old when the 2019 season kicks off in a few months, so if there’s anyone to take lessons from about forming good habits in order to stay in peak condition, it’s Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images