Maybe it’s joy. Maybe it’s relief. Maybe it’s nausea.

Whatever the case, every New England Patriots fan who stumbled across Pedro Martinez’s tweet about Tom Brady probably felt something deep inside.

Martinez shared a video Tuesday of the time he threw batting practice to Brady in the Fenway Park cage on Opening Day 2015. Brady and the Patriots were coming off their fifth Super Bowl victory, and they participated in the Red Sox’s pregame festivities before Boston’s home opener.

Martinez’s tweet, which featured six ring emojis in honor of Brady’s six Super Bowl titles, included the following caption:

“Back in 1995, I was pitching for the Montreal Expos, and we drafted some kid named @tombrady as a catcher. Imagine how it could have changed the course of history for the @patriots if he had stuck with the @mlb instead of the @nfl! 💍💍💍💍💍💍#tombrady #mlb #nfl #whatif”

Brady’s baseball background is well-documented. He was drafted in the 18th round by the Montreal Expos in 1995 but decided to pursue football, leading him to the University of Michigan and then to the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The rest, of course, is history.

Martinez, who spent four seasons with the Expos (1994-97) before a dominant seven-year run with the Red Sox (1998-2004), didn’t reveal any new information, but his random tweet sure makes you think: What if Brady really did chose baseball over football, preventing Patriots fans from rooting for the greatest quarterback in NFL history?

See, told you the tweet would elicit some feels, one way or the other.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images