Rafael Devers has gotten off to a pretty strong start at the plate in 2019.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman was near the top of the American League leaderboard in batting averaging through the beginning of May and currently is hitting .314. He also may be finding his power stroke, bopping his fourth home run of the year Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

And one of the biggest keys to Devers’ strong start has been his diet. The 22-year-old said nutrition was one of his biggest changes during the offseason, and he has carried that into the season by watching his weight — and eating less Chipotle.

Manager Alex Cora last season gave Devers gift cards to the Mexican grill for hitting opposite field home runs and drawing walks.

“I still eat it. Not as often as I used to,” Devers told MassLive’s Christopher Smith through a translator at Fenway Park. “I actually did go on the day off, Monday.”

Devers hired a nutritionist in the offseason to help him eat healthier.

“It helped me a lot with the dieting and trying to stay away from injuries and stuff like that,” Devers said. “I feel like that’s the biggest change.

“It’s not so much of a change of diet,” Devers said. “But I’m just watching my weight, making sure I stay at the same weight the whole season long. I feel good the weight I am right now.”

Devers reportedly showed up to spring training in the best shape of his career to this point, and that’s showed. Through 47 games, Devers’ average is 77 points higher than it was last season.

The third baseman also said he’s been avoiding social media to help him stay focused and not get distracted by negative comments.

Whatever he’s doing, it’s working so far.

