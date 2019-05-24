Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Astros might be a force to be reckoned with, but the Red Sox have been playing rather well on Houston’s home turf.

Boston is 5-0 in its last five games at Minute Maid Park, scoring 34 runs while allowing the Astros to score just 16. Red Sox batters averaged .268 at the plate over those five games, while Boston pitching earned itself a solid 3.20 ERA.

Check out the stats in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

