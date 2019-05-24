New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry seems to be catching on rather quickly during the early weeks of the offseason, and now he’ll start getting accustomed to Boston’s sports culture. But as any young player does, he’ll have to start in the minors.
The Arizona State product will throw out the first pitch at McCoy Stadium on Friday, May 31, when the Pawtucket Red Sox take on the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 pm E.T.
Harry will take photos with fans following his first pitch in the main concourse at McCoy Stadium from 6:45-7:45 p.m. ET.
The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has impressed thus far at OTA’s. New England hopes to have found another top target to work alongside Julian Edelman for the foreseeable future.
