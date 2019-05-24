Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry seems to be catching on rather quickly during the early weeks of the offseason, and now he’ll start getting accustomed to Boston’s sports culture. But as any young player does, he’ll have to start in the minors.

The Arizona State product will throw out the first pitch at McCoy Stadium on Friday, May 31, when the Pawtucket Red Sox take on the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 pm E.T.

🚨BREAKING🚨: @patriots 2019 First Round Pick, @NkealHarry15, will be joining us at McCoy Stadium one week from today on Friday, May 31. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and take photos with fans during the game, presented by @MetLife ⚾️🏈 https://t.co/AGLrVbaWB9 pic.twitter.com/JVP6M61L7g — PawSox (@PawSox) May 24, 2019

Harry will take photos with fans following his first pitch in the main concourse at McCoy Stadium from 6:45-7:45 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has impressed thus far at OTA’s. New England hopes to have found another top target to work alongside Julian Edelman for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images