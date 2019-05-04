Red Sox vs. White Sox Lineups: Steve Pearce, Eduardo Nuñez In For Boston

Eduardo Rodriguez will look try to earn himself a winning record Saturday evening when he and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Eduardo Nuñez re-enters the lineup in place of Tzu Wei Lin, who was removed from Friday night’s game and placed on the injured list after spraining his right knee. Steve Pearce will also re-enter the lineup for the third match of the four-game series. This means Andrew Benintendi will move to center field and Michael Chavis to head over to first base while Christian Vazquez will take over duties behind the plate for the evening.

Mitch Moreland and Sandy Leon were all bumped from the Red Sox’s starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the White Sox add Nicky Delmonico at left field Yonder Alonso as a designated hitter to Saturday’s lineup, shifting James McCann to catcher and Ryan Cordell to right field while Wellington Castillo and Adam Engel are bumped out of the starting lineup.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (15-18)

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Steve Pearce, LF

Eduardo Nuñez, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-2, 6.16 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (14-16)

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

James McCann, C

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Rondon, 2B

Yonder Alonso, DH

Ryan Cordell, RF

Nicky Delmonico, LF



Manny Bañuelos, RHP (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images