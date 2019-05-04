Blue Jackets Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 5 Online

Can the Boston Bruins build upon their Game 4 performance?

The B’s on Thursday leveled their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. And with the series now shifted back to Boston for Game 5, each side is looking to put themselves just one win away from a date with the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final.

A few things went right for the Bruins in Game 4, namely the performances of top liners David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron. Should they be able to keep that up, Columbus’ task will be all the more difficult.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 5:

When: Saturday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images