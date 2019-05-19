Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s three-game set with the Houston Astros this weekend likely won’t be remembered all too fondly, but Boston at least avoided the sweep.

After dropping the first two games, the Red Sox rallied back with a 4-3 comeback victory Sunday at Fenway Park.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, the Red Sox plated two runs to tie the game up, followed by a Xander Bogaerts RBI double in the seventh which scored what proved to be the winning run.

The Red Sox climb to 24-22 with the win, while the Astros fall to 31-16 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Encouraging.

The Sox looked listless early on, similar to other points during the series, but responded well to earn a nice victory over a tough opponent.

ON THE BUMP

— It wasn’t necessarily a bad outing for Chris Sale, but it wasn’t tremendous. Over 5 1/3 innings, the ace gave up three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks — the most he’s issued in a game since joining the Red Sox.

The first inning was a breeze, with the left-hander striking out two and walking one in a hitless, scoreless frame. But in the second, Sale issued a leadoff walk to Yuli Gurriel, who moved to third on a two-out double from Josh Reddick. Jake Marisnick was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, then Gurriel came home during the next at-bat on a wild pitch, tying the game at one. Sale ultimately struck out George Springer to end the inning.

In the third, the Astros broke the tie. Alex Bregman worked a walk to begin the inning, then two batters later Carlos Correa belted a 448-foot homer to dead center, making it 3-1 Astros.

Correa got all 448ft of this one. #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/hewYlP8guJ — Houston Astros (@astros) May 19, 2019

The fourth was a bit more stress-free, with Sale allowing a double in a scoreless frame, striking out three. He retired the side in order, striking out one in the fifth before getting into some trouble in the sixth.

Sale allowed a double and two walks to load the bases with one out, resulting in him getting lifted from the game.

— Marcus Walden took over in a tough spot, but got Marisnick to ground into a 6-3 double play to end the sixth and keep the game tied at three.

Walden returned for the seventh and allowed a walk in a hitless, scoreless stanza.

— Matt Barnes entered in the eighth, tasked with protecting a 4-3 lead. He did just that, tossing a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one.

— Brandon Workman shut the door in the ninth, walking one and striking out two in the scoreless frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put a run on the board quickly, scoring in the first inning.

Mookie Betts smacked a one-out single, then moved to second on a fielders choice that was made possible by a botched play from Alex Bregman at third. After Betts moved to third during the next at-bat on a wild pitch, J.D. Martinez grounded out to short, plating Betts in the process to make it 1-0.

— Down 3-1 in the fifth, the Red Sox showed some life at the plate.

With two down, Chavis received a first-pitch cutter and crushed a 420-foot solo shot that cleared the Green Monster and left Fenway altogether.

Betts followed that up with a double to the wall in right to keep the pressure on, which allowed Bogaerts to hit a high pop-up to shallow right. Gurriel was unable to follow the ball in the wind and sun, and it dropped just to the left of his glove, allowing Betts to score the tying run.

We've got a tie ball game at Fenway! Watch the rest now on NESN and NESNgo! @RedSox #redsox ⚾🥴 https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/NUDLFFw8wn — NESN (@NESN) May 19, 2019

— Bogaerts gave the Sox the lead in the seventh.

With Betts standing on first base and two down, Bogaerts ripped a double off the wall in left-center field, scoring Betts from first base to put the Sox up 4-3.

— Betts led the Red Sox with three hits.

— Chavis, Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez had two hits apiece, while Steve Pearce and Rafael Devers each had one.

— J.D. Martinez, Eduardo Nunez and Jackie Bradley Jr. went hitless, as did Mitch Moreland in his pinch-hit at-bat.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Happy birthday, Wally.

Think Diddy’s White Party, but in 2019 with Wally and red instead. https://t.co/f90CqAvTew — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 19, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. David Price will get the ball for Boston and will be countered by Edwin Jackson. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images