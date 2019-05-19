Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox snapped the Houston Astros’ 10-game winning streak on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, and their young phenom continued to impress at the dish in the process.

Michael Chavis was slotted into the leadoff spot for the first time in his MLB career, but didn’t change his approach at the plate. The rookie went 2-for-4, belting another monster home run, his eighth of the year, in Boston’s 4-3 win.

Manager Alex Cora had great things to say about the young infielder following the win.

“Every swing you feel like (Chavis) has a chance to hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Cora said after Sunday’s win.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images