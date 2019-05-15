Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale really has turned up the electricity over his last couple of starts.

Last time out, Sale sat down 14 Baltimore Orioles by way of the strike out. And the southpaw outdid himself Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Sale fanned a career-high 17 batters. And even though the Boston Red Sox came up short in extra innings, it was a pretty historic performance for the lefty, and it drew praise from manager Alex Cora, who called it “fun to watch.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images