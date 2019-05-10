Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts started the 2019 Major League Baseball season in a bit of a slump. But thanks for his insane work ethic, he was able to get back on track.

The Boston Red Sox all-star outfielder, Gold Glove winner and reigning American League MVP looks to be his old self at the plate, and assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett shed some light on just how hard Betts has worked of late.

“There were days last year when he was leading the American League in hitting by 30 points and we were in the cage for hours and I thought I was going to pull all my hair out,” Barkett told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “… He wants to be great. He pushes himself to be great. He’s a perfectionist.”

Barkett added that Betts always is looking for time to get back in the cage, and found out his assistant hitting coach had some time before day games and saw an opportunity to improve.

“He’ll pop in the coaches’ room, ‘A.B., I’m trying to get some work in,” Barkett said. “I’m like, ‘Are you serious, dude? What are we doing right now?’ If he can’t see or find me, I’ll get a text, ‘Where you at? I’m trying to get some work.’ I just laugh and say I’ll be there in five minutes.”

If Betts continues the tear that he’s on, he’ll quickly be in the conversation of snagging his second straight AL MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images