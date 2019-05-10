Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday at TD Garden, and much of their success came on the man advantage.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards after the win that they felt Carolina’s aggressiveness left some openings for Boston’s power play to take advantage. The Bruins did just that.

The Bruins used two power play goals just 28 seconds apart in the third period to take the lead and never look back.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images