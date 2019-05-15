Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Revolution and Chelsea FC relish the opportunity to lock horns for a good cause.

The teams will face off Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in an exhibition game dedicated toward fighting antisemitism around the world. The ‘Final Whistle On Hate’ matchup pits the local MLS team against the team that finished third in the recently concluded English Premier League season.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Educational Trust and other organizations and initiatives that combat antisemitism.

Chelsea next will return to London, where it will begin preparing for the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, in which it will face Arsenal on May 29 in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bruce Arena has assumed his roles as Revolution sporting director and head coach.

FS1 will broadcast the Revolution versus Chelsea game. Here’s how to watch it online.

When: Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images