New England Revolution executives spoke for the first time after the club’s manager resigned and their interim manager was replaced.

Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1 while MLS investigated his alleged “inappropriate and insensitive” remarks. The league released a statement Saturday that said it had “confirmed” some allegations but did not go into specifics. Arena resigned the same day.

Richie Williams took over as interim manager, but confusion and distrust over his role in the investigation resulted in players refusing to train Tuesday, according to The Athletic. Management met with player leadership, but they could not comment on details of Arena’s investigation.

Revolution president Brian Bilello and sporting director Curt Onalfo spoke with reporters Wednesday and confirmed while Williams no longer is interim manager, he still remains with the club and had been given time off. His future role has not been decided, per The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer.

Story continues below advertisement

The executives did not give details on Arena’s departure, but did reveal club investors Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft have been supportive throughout the process. Bilello added he had never spoke with the Krafts about his future in the 20 years he has been with the club, per Revolution Recap.

The league remains quiet about the Arena investigation, as of Wednesday afternoon. But New England appears ready to move on with new interim manager Clint Peay, who will lead a team second in the Eastern Conference heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Colorado Rapids.