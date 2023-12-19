What New Head Coach Caleb Porter Brings To Revolution

The New England Revolution on Tuesday hired two-time MLS Cup winner Caleb Porter as the team’s next head coach.

“I’m honored to be named as the head coach of the New England Revolution. I’d like to start by thanking Robert and Jonathan Kraft, President Brian Bilello, and sporting director Curt Onalfo for this incredible opportunity,” Porter said in a press release. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear the character, passion and ambition that the people in this club possess and I immediately felt connected and aligned with their strategy and values. The Revolution have a rich history and I’m driven to build off that strong foundation and help the players add to their legacy with the club.

“Lastly, I’m extremely motivated to reward the supporters for their undying loyalty over the past 27 years. I will work relentlessly to bring the first MLS cup to this storied club and New England.”

The Revolution considered other coaches with MLS experience, including Gio Savarese, Bob Bradley, Dom Kinnear and Robin Fraser, according to The Athletic on Wednesday.

Porter’s hiring came after Bruce Arena resigned on Sept. 9 after being placed under investigation by MLS for alleged “inappropriate and insensitive remarks.”

New England was second in the Eastern Conference in September but fell to fifth after Arena’s resignation, and the Revolution lost to the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.

Porter’s tenure will be determined by how aggressive the front office will be in player acquisition. Arena’s pedigree convinced the front office to go out in front and sign quality players to build a team that could compete with the best in MLS.

The Revolution has a solid roster led by 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil. Winger Tomas Chancalay was kept on as a designated player, and Dylan Borrero should recover well from his injury last season.

But depth always is key in MLS, which did not make any changes to front-office spending rules despite Lionel Messi’s arrival to the league last summer. How New England decides to add talent will shape Porter’s tenure.

Porter led the Columbus Crew to an MLS Cup victory in 2020, but after two seasons missing the playoffs, he was fired. The 2013 MLS Coach of the Year inherited a great squad from Gregg Berhalter in 2019, but he failed to develop new talent and adapt to the changing of the guard in MLS.

A year away might have helped him learn from his mistakes, but how he decides to mold the Revolution roster and adjust his tactics will be something to keep an eye on throughout the offseason and preseason.

Porter will get his first test in the CONCACAF Champions League when New England faces off against Panamanian side Independiente de La Chorrera on Feb. 6.