The New England Revolution are in pursuit of an MLS Cup, but reported turmoil due to the Bruce Arena situation could prevent the club from achieving that goal.

The Revs placed the former manager and sporting director on administrative leave on Aug. 1 while he was under investigation for “inappropriate and insensitive” remarks. MLS said in a statement Saturday the investigation had “confirmed” some allegations but did not go into specifics. Arena resigned Saturday after New England’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.

Players refused to train Tuesday following the resignation, according to The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer and Tom Bogert.

Team president Brian Bilello met with players in the morning, and they demanded more details on Arena’s investigation.

“In that meeting, Arena’s former assistant and then-interim head coach Richie Williams was asked about his reported involvement in the investigation into his former boss,” The Athletic reported. “Williams told the players he was unable to comment.”

“Not many guys trust Richie leading the team right now,” one Revolution player told The Athletic.

Clint Peay, who was head coach of the club’s MLS Next Pro side, New England Revolution II, was named interim coach later Tuesday. The Revolution also announced the club had parted ways with assistant coaches Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph, who voiced support for Arena and did not show up for training under Williams. His future is unknown, as of Wednesday morning.

Club president Brian Bilello and technical director Curt Onalfo are scheduled to take questions from media Wednesday, per Bogert.

MLS still has not released further details on its investigation into allegations against Arena, as of Wednesday morning. It’s unknown where the Revs go after this situation, but the team is talented enough to still make a run, where it could run into Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.