Rob Gronkowski Dances On Stage With Terry Crews At Billboard Music Awards

Just because Rob Gronkowski retired doesn’t mean he’s going to be out of the limelight.

The former New England Patriots tight end was at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night, messing with interviewers regarding his retirement plans, and of course, dancing.

Gronkowski got a chance to present the award for top rap song alongside actor and retired defensive end Terry Crews. To no one’s surprise, Gronk used the platform to dance and be anything but serious. Take a look:

Gronkowski hasn’t made it clear what his post-NFL plans will be, and he didn’t clarify anything Wednesday night by hinting at hosting an award show.

Who knows what Gronk will end up doing, but we have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll see of him in a Hollywood setting.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images