Tim Tebow just hit his first-ever Triple-A home run.

Say what, now?

Yes, the Syracuse Mets left fielder (and former NFL quarterback) launched a dinger over the right field wall Sunday afternoon, his first in the minor leagues. And his teammates were sure to give him the age-old silent treatment before formally congratulating him with a slew of hi-fives.

Check it out:

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

That’ll put a smile on your face.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images