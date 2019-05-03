Sharks-Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Colorado Avalanche will host the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup on Thursday night.

After winning Game 2 in San Jose 4-3, the Avalanche fell to the Sharks 4-2 Tuesday night in Game 3. The Sharks now hold a 2-1 series lead on the Avs, and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead back to San Jose on Thursday.

Players to watch for Colorado include Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who lead the Colorado with 12 and 11 points, respectively. On San Jose’s end of the ice, keep an eye on Logan Couture and Brent Burns, who also lead their team in points.

Here’s how to watch Sharks-Avalanche Game 4:

Start Time: Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

