War of Will won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Maybe you care, maybe you don’t.

What you should care about, however, is that the second Triple Crown race offered one of the most iconic photos of Bill Belichick that you’ll ever see.

Emily Shields, a photojournalist who also owns SIMHorseRacing.com, snapped a photo of War of Will just before the 3-year-old colt crossed the finish line at Pimlico. And, perhaps by pure luck, the picture features a locked-in Belichick in the background.

Check this out:

I spy… War of Will…. some excited cheering people….. and…. Belinda Stronach overseeing her domain pic.twitter.com/Zo225BSL0W — Emily Shields (@ZenyattaMafia) May 19, 2019

What a shot of the New England Patriots head coach.

The caption potential of this photo is through the roof, but here are our two favorites:

“One champion watching another,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote.

“Belichick is one of the only people not recording the race on his phone. Poetic,” ESPN’s Joon Lee said.

Preach.

Speaking of poetic, Julian Edelman offered nothing of the sort in his recent karaoke performance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images