This Stat Shows Just How Good David Krejci Is In Series-Clinching Games

David Krejci historically has played his best hockey in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and this year is no different.

The Bruins center has 36 goals and 61 assists, good for 97 points, in his playoff career. He had a beautiful snipe in Monday’s 3-0 series-clinching victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets to help Boston advance to the Eastern Conference final.

But the 13-year NHL veteran hasn’t just proven how crucial he is to his team in the playoffs, Krejci especially is making his presence known in clinching games.

Take a look at this awesome stat:

David Krejci has recorded 16 points in series-clinching games, the second-highest total in @NHLBruins franchise history. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/19JeTi7cg6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2019

Krejci has battled injuries throughout parts of his career, but when he’s healthy it certainly shows on the stat sheet.

The B’s will need Krejci to continue his strong play as they get set to host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images