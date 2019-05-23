Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Punching a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final probably is a feeling second only to actually winning Lord Stanley’s Cup, but for Boston Bruins’ Chris Wagner and Kevan Miller, the feeling may been a little bittersweet.

Both Bruins are sidelined with injuries, which prevented them from being in Raleigh, N.C. when the B’s dispatched the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 to claim their spot in hockey’s biggest stage.

But that didn’t stop the two from being able to get a taste of the postgame celebration.

On the latest episode of “Behind The B,” you could see Wagner and Miller joined in on the party through a video call in a pretty awesome behind the scenes look. Zdeno Chara, who missed Game 4, also joined the on-ice celebration.

Take a look:

Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller, and Chris Wagner may have missed the #NHLBruins ECF-clinching win in Carolina with injuries, but their teammates made sure they didn't miss the celebration. Watch the latest episode of #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster ➡️: https://t.co/q2K4TqLJjj pic.twitter.com/90wOd9VodL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 23, 2019

Ain’t technology great?

Bruins fans got to celebrate with the B’s after the win, with many of the players updating their various social medias, including Charlie McAvoy, who channeled his inner Tom Brady. Wagner and Jake DeBrusk also traded some jokes on Instagram.

And obviously, the Bruins are hoping there is plenty more celebrating to come.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images