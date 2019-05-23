Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not every day you see an MLB team turn a triple play, but the Chicago White Sox were able to pull off the incredible feat against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the third inning, Jake Marisnick hit a ground ball to third baseman Yoan Moncada that got things going for the White Sox. After tapping the bag, Moncada tossed it over to Yolmer Sanchez to get the out at second. Sanchez’s shoot to Jose Abreu gave Chicago their third out at first base, completing the elusive triple play.

Check it out:

Impressive, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images