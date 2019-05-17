Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, and David Pastrnak got them moving in the right direction.

After Jordan Staal went off for too many men on the ice, the Bruins wasted no time. 17 seconds into the man advantage, Brad Marchand flew up the left side and fed Pastrnak as he crashed the net. Marchand hit the Bruins winger perfectly to put the Bruins up 1-0 just under five minutes into the second period.

Check out the goal:

It was Pastrnak’s seventh of the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images